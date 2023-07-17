The Reason Kellogg's Legendary Yogos Were Discontinued

Despite the fact that Kellogg's ultimately discontinued Yogos, the fruity snacks evidently had no trouble winning over customers. Sales reports from the company circa 2006 and 2007 identified Yogos as posting strong sales. However, the CDC had first drawn attention to the American obesity epidemic with a series of reports published in 1999, and the following decade saw food and beverage brands face increasing scrutiny over the nutritional content of their products, particularly in regard to sugar.

That happened to be one area where Yogos fell short. A single serving of Yogos contained 15 grams of sugar. To put into perspective how much that is, the American Heart Association recommends no more than 25 to 36 grams of added sugar per day, and that's the upper limit for adults.

Ever since Yogos were first released, they had been criticized for being candy in disguise. Then, in 2007, the Better Business Bureau unveiled the Children's Food and Beverage Advertising Initiative, wherein a group of the largest food and beverage manufacturers in the country pledged to set nutritional criteria for their products. Kellogg's own criteria were heavily criticized for allowing unhealthy amounts of sugar, something highlighted in a 2010 The New York Times article that specifically called out Yogos for their nutritional content. Shortly after, Yogos were gone.