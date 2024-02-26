How Gatorade Got Its Start In College Football

There are all sorts of sports and energy drinks available now — Powerade, Pedialyte, Monster, Rockstar — but for a long time, there was only one true option on the market: Gatorade. Still the king of the sports drink hill, Gatorade, with its many different flavors, remains the go-to choice for seemingly every professional sports team when it comes to keeping players hydrated and energized. But where did it even come from? What led to the creation of Gatorade? And what about its name?

As it turns out, Gatorade is quite literally named after where it was invented: "Gators" is the mascot of the University of Florida. And unlike many groundbreaking products, Gatorade wasn't created by accident, but through very careful design and experimentation to do exactly what it does now: hydrate overheated athletes. Its story traces back to 1965, and the efforts of assistant coach Dewayne Douglas and kidney disease specialist Dr. Robert Cade.