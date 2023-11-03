Ricotta Is The Star Ingredient For Cooking Ultra-Juicy Meatballs In Your Air Fryer

Achieving that perfectly tender texture for classic Italian meatballs can be a challenge, especially when you're using an intense heat source, like an air fryer. These gadgets are great for giving foods a nice, crispy exterior, but their method of high heat circulation can result in a dry product. For a dish like meatballs, which can easily dry out, starting the recipe with a lot of moisture is key. This can be accomplished by adding fat to the mix, and a great way to infuse meatballs with both fat and lots of flavor is to add cheese — ricotta, to be exact.

But why ricotta? Full-fat ricotta is a high-moisture, high-fat cheese, and its consistency blends well into a meatball mix. Its flavor isn't overpowering like many other cheeses; rather, it provides texture, milkiness, saltiness, and richness while allowing the flavors from the meat and seasonings to take center stage. Even under the harsh heat of the air fryer, a meatball infused with ricotta will stay moist and tender, producing a finished dish with a crisp exterior and a soft inside.