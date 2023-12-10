Use Stuffing Mix Instead Of Breadcrumbs For Meatballs And Thank Us Later

If you love eating soft, juicy meatballs, then you probably already know that one of the key ingredients in most meatball recipes is breadcrumbs. The reason behind this is that the breadcrumbs help trap the juices and fat as the ground meat browns, keeping everything moist and tender.

However, while your typical meatball recipe contains breadcrumbs, there are substitutes out there that will work just as well. One of the tastiest that you can try is stuffing mix. Stuffing mix is made from a base of cubes of dry bread, which is why it serves well for adding to your meatballs. But, it also includes herbs and, oftentimes, veggies which can add extra flavor to your meal.

Of course, if you want to try doing this yourself, there are a couple of things you need to know first. Plus, there are several variations on this method to consider that can elevate your meatballs even more.