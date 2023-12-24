Don't Sleep On Seafood For Incredible Homemade Meatballs

When it comes to quick and crowd-pleasing meals, spaghetti and meatballs is a classic choice. It's fast to make and is full of rich and hearty flavors. Now, while you're welcome to stick to a traditional recipe, you can mix things up and try fun variations on this meal. Spaghetti-stuffed meatballs, vegetarian versions, and even seafood meatballs can be good ways to add a bit of a twist to this dish.

You heard that right — you can swap the standard ground beef in this recipe for your favorite seafood. The result is a refreshing, light, and slightly briny-tasting meatball that adds unique flavors to your standard pasta dish. The method for making them is essentially the same, requiring you to mix your chosen seafood with herbs and any other ingredients you typically use for your ground beef mixture before shaping them into balls and cooking them to perfection. You can also roll your seafood meatballs in additional breadcrumbs or panko to give them a crispy texture.

You'll first have to select the right seafood to make these meatballs. Then, get creative with your sauces and serving method for a unique twist on a classic meal.