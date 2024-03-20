The 2 Special Ingredients Queen Elizabeth Loved In Her Scrambled Eggs

For those who preach the gentle and more gradual method of cooking scrambled eggs, you're in luck, as that's how Queen Elizabeth most enjoyed them as well. She preferred her eggs scrambled first with a tablespoon of milk, then added to the preheated pan. Combined with a tablespoon of butter, the Queen's cook would leave the eggs to begin cooking. The other seasonings aren't added until just before the eggs fully set.

Nutmeg is not too surprising a choice here, as nutmeg can elevate many savory dishes (like as the secret ingredient for an unbeatable lasagna). Saving the seasoning until the very end of the cooking process is also clever, as just a dash of warm nutmeg is needed to create a hint of nuttiness in the scrambled eggs instead of overpowering them. As for the lemon zest, you only need a teaspoon of very finely ground zest to make the eggs really pop.

And Her Majesty didn't stop there! She would also often eat these eggs garnished with chopped chives and a crack of fresh ground pepper. These garnishes fully round out the dish — bringing in a mild oniony sweetness with the chives and an extra kick with the pepper. The Queen enjoyed the scrambled eggs all on their own, but this recipe also sounds fantastic on a slice of toast.