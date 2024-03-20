The 2 Special Ingredients Queen Elizabeth Loved In Her Scrambled Eggs
Debates have raged on for ages about preparing scrambled eggs — from what liquid to include in your scrambled egg mixture, what temperature they should be cooked at, or the best scrambling technique. Some even like to include spices or garnishes that may raise an eyebrow. But if you question including nutmeg or lemon zest in scrambled eggs, know that you'd be questioning Queen Elizabeth herself.
Shortly after the Queen died in 2022, Australian nutritionist Lee Holmes revealed on her website that a close friend of hers once cooked for the Queen, noting that Her Majesty enjoyed her scrambled eggs prepared with nutmeg and lemon zest, according to the New York Post. Though these additions may sound atypical, consider the breadth of flavor profiles your scrambled eggs can cover with these ingredients. Nutmeg adds an undertone of warmth and slight sweetness, while the lemon zest adds a light but bright twist. These opposites attract, bringing a whole new level of excitement to otherwise one-note savory scrambled eggs.
How Her Majesty liked her scrambled eggs prepared
For those who preach the gentle and more gradual method of cooking scrambled eggs, you're in luck, as that's how Queen Elizabeth most enjoyed them as well. She preferred her eggs scrambled first with a tablespoon of milk, then added to the preheated pan. Combined with a tablespoon of butter, the Queen's cook would leave the eggs to begin cooking. The other seasonings aren't added until just before the eggs fully set.
Nutmeg is not too surprising a choice here, as nutmeg can elevate many savory dishes (like as the secret ingredient for an unbeatable lasagna). Saving the seasoning until the very end of the cooking process is also clever, as just a dash of warm nutmeg is needed to create a hint of nuttiness in the scrambled eggs instead of overpowering them. As for the lemon zest, you only need a teaspoon of very finely ground zest to make the eggs really pop.
And Her Majesty didn't stop there! She would also often eat these eggs garnished with chopped chives and a crack of fresh ground pepper. These garnishes fully round out the dish — bringing in a mild oniony sweetness with the chives and an extra kick with the pepper. The Queen enjoyed the scrambled eggs all on their own, but this recipe also sounds fantastic on a slice of toast.
More surprising scrambled egg add-ins fit for a queen
As long as you're smart about your ingredient pairings, there are plenty of spices you can use to elevate your eggs. You could emulate a classic bacon, egg, and cheese bagel with a blend of sesame seeds, onion, and garlic. Or, opt for the fragrant herbs of a Middle Eastern spice blend like za'atar with its dried oregano, thyme, and fennel. If you find you enjoy the warm spice of nutmeg just like the Queen, try jazzing up your eggs with a dash of cinnamon to elevate your breakfast further. Similar to nutmeg, cinnamon creates a sense of spiced sweetness that permeates the savory eggs.
If the lemon zest isn't bright enough and you'd like to freshen up the eggs even further, fresh chopped parsley would also fare well paired with chives. Just make sure to cook the scrambled eggs low and slow so they don't stick to the pan but still maintain their fluffiness. Try out a dash of nutmeg and a bit of lemon zest in your scrambled eggs, and you may start feeling like royalty at every breakfast.