The French Trick For Scrambled Eggs You Didn't Know You Needed

Many people adore scrambled eggs for breakfast because they offer a quick and effortless meal. Simply crack a few eggs, beat them until they're uniform, and then cook them in a hot pan greased with butter. A few gentle turns with a spatula, and you're good to go. This American approach to making scrambled eggs can provide a speedy breakfast, but it's also easy to get wrong, resulting in rubbery eggs that release excess water due to overheating. On the other hand, the French technique yields creamy eggs with consistent texture. The key to achieving French-style eggs is to reduce the heat and allow the eggs a bit more time to set.

The low-and-slow method of making scrambled eggs makes all the difference. It offers better control over texture, resulting in luxurious eggs rather than chunky and overcooked ones. Whether you choose to add a touch of milk, water, cream, or even mayo to scrambled eggs, as some celebrity chefs do, the French way of cooking over low heat is the superior method.