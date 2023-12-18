Jazz Up Bland Scrambled Eggs With A Dash Of Cinnamon

Scrambled eggs are a highly versatile breakfast and can be elevated with anything from a simple pat of butter to a healthy sprinkle of pepper jack cheese. Aside from the obvious additions, there are also many unexpected ingredients that go great with eggs. For instance, throw a dollop of cottage cheese into your eggs for some tang, or drizzle on hot sauce for a peppery edge. If you'd prefer a sweeter addition, consider adding a dash of cinnamon to your scramble.

Sweet ingredients are lifesavers for scrambled eggs, bringing balance to the naturally salty taste of this protein-rich dish. A dash of something sweet also emphasizes the savory flavors that are already present, so there are more benefits than one.

Many recipes featuring cinnamon use this ingredient to smooth out savory-heavy flavors and impart a more wholesome taste, and the spice offers those same benefits for scrambled eggs. Additionally, a dash of something sweet in a savory dish can give you the satisfaction you'd get from digging into something sugary without the energy crash that hits you after eating a plate of syrupy waffles or French toast.