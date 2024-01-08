Nutmeg Is The Extra Ingredient You Need For An Unbeatable Lasagna

Think of the creamy ricotta cheese in most lasagna recipes. Ricotta is a fluffy, creamy cheese. Its texture is perfect for making thick and gooey lasagna, but it can also act as a flavor chameleon, easily taking on the characteristics of the seasoning you add to it. Incorporating a hint of nutmeg into the ricotta cheese mixture adds a new level of flavor you might not have known was possible for lasagna. And don't be too shocked — Italian cooking uses nutmeg frequently, particularly in white béchamel sauce and in fillings for tortellini and ravioli. Think warm, nutty, and comforting flavor — this is everything nutmeg has to offer your lasagna.

You're likely to have some powdered, dried nutmeg on hand in your spice cabinet. If you're in a pinch and just need a way to spice up lasagna night, go right ahead and use it. But if you can find fresh nutmeg seed and hand-grate it using a microplane, the nutmeg's impact will be even greater. Just be sure to use more nutmeg if it's dried and less nutmeg if it's fresh, as the flavors are more potent when the nutmeg is fresh.