The Ingredients You Should Avoid Adding To Your Beef Brisket Rub

It seems self-explanatory to say that beef and pork are different meats, but it's worth reiterating for the purposes of this discussion. There may be some overlap — both of them can go great with the same kinds of BBQ sauce, for example. But they're still different meats and different seasonings complement them better than others. For all the wonders paprika works with most proteins, it really doesn't do a lot for beef; it's not going to hurt it, but there's really no reason for it to be there, either.

The same is true for others, as well. There's no arguing that brown sugar is anything less than a fantastic component when it comes to seasoning pork. But on a brisket, it just does nothing to add to the overall flavor profile. The same is true of ginger, which actually goes very well with beef in other contexts such a thematically Asian recipes, but gets fully lost in the flavors brisket already has going for it.