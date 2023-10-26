What Is Mustard Powder And How Do You Cook With It?

There are a few condiments that seem so ubiquitous, it almost feels like some form of them can be found in every household. For instance, there's hardly a refrigerator without cold condiments like mayonnaise, ketchup — and mustard. Mustard is such a basic yet unique product that it can feel futile trying to describe its zingy, zippy taste. (In truth, you can thank the compound allyl isothiocyanate for its signature sinus-clearing strength). But the condiment version you're no doubt familiar with isn't the only form of mustard. It turns out there's a spice that also comes from the yellow mustard (Brassica alba) plant, and it's the same familiar yellow color as the bottle of French's or Heinz you've got in your cabinet. It's not named anything tricky or anything, either: it's just mustard powder (or ground mustard).

As for how to use it ... well, the sky is really the limit there. It's a wildly versatile spice that tends to play well with others, while naturally boosting savory foods in particular. The more you know about this fundamental spice, the better you'll be able to implement it in your own cooking.