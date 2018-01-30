Travel can be exciting, terrifying, stressful, and more. More than anything, the act of travel can be truly life-changing. There’s no better education than trotting the globe, and certain experiences are sure to change you forever.

Click here for the 37 Travel Experiences That Will Transform Your Life gallery.

Believe it or not, some of the most clichéd travel experiences you’ve ever heard of can be transformative in how you look at the world or even yourself. Just surviving a long flight can change your perspective on things, but how about trekking through far-flung forests or attending the celebrations of people from a completely different cultural outlook than yours? Push the boundaries with the food you eat, the physical activities you take on, or the places you stay, and you may go back home a different — and possibly better — person. So if you’re looking to take away more than just souvenirs from your next trip, consider these 37 travel experiences that will transform your life.