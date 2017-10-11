We Bet You Didn’t Know These States Made Wine
Courtesy of Willow Creek Winery
  1. Home
  2. Travel
  1. Home
  2. Travel

We Bet You Didn’t Know These States Made Wine

By
Editor
More than just your California grapes

American wine is a $220 billion industry, responsible for over one million jobs in the country. Certain states are known for their winemaking — particularly California, which produces about 85 percent of all American wine. New York, Oregon, Washington, and Virginia are also known for their respective wine industries, but there are actually wineries in every one of the 50 states, totaling about 10,236.

More on Wine

Click here for the We Bet You Didn’t Know These States Made Wine Gallery.

Not every one of these states has a notable wine industry, however. But there are some in particular that don’t get as much recognition as they should for their winemaking. You may not have realized, for example, how successful some of the wines in Idaho are or that Colorado has a pretty serious winemaking industry as well. (So serious, in fact, that they’ve even made wine for cats!) Both Texas and Arizona have young, but growing, winemaking industries that aren’t often talked about. And those are just a few of the states that we bet you didn’t know make wine.

Click for slideshow
We Bet You Didn't Know These States Made Wine Gallery
Related Links
Which are the Drunkest States in America?Do You Know Why These States Banned Happy Hour?Which States Blow the Most Most Money on Food?
Tags
wine
winemaking
wine industry
wine states
states