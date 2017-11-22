Gorgeous Hawaiian Spots That Haven’t Been Overrun by Tourists
  1. Home
  2. Travel
  3. Trip Tips
  1. Home
  2. Travel
  3. Trip Tips

Gorgeous Hawaiian Spots That Haven’t Been Overrun by Tourists

By
Editor
These Hawaiian destinations are great for when you’re trying to actually get some peace and quiet

Hawaii is a dream vacation for many. But because there are so many who set out for a tropical paradise on this island state, a Hawaiian vacation can very quickly turn into a nightmare. When you’re looking for a peaceful and relaxing break from work, school, or just life in general, the last thing you want is to be swarmed by tourists. Unfortunately, Hawaii is absolutely flooded with them every year.

More from Hawaii

Click here for the Gorgeous Hawaiian Spots That Haven’t Been Overrun by Tourists gallery.

That doesn’t mean, however, that you should cross Hawaii off the list. As touristy as it can be, there are, in fact, pockets of solitude that the out-of-state visitors haven’t quite gotten to yet. The entire island of Lanai is still relatively pristine and untouched; the smallest of the archipelago, it only has 3,000 inhabitants and one town that lacks both traffic and even stoplights. With so many beaches, you’re also bound to find a few on the island that are pretty secluded, and certain towns are typically overlooked or just driven through by visitors. So if you’re looking for a Hawaiian vacation with all the beauty of the island and none of the crowds, check out these gorgeous Hawaiian spots that haven’t been overrun by tourists — yet.

Click for slideshow
Gorgeous Hawaiian Spots That Haven’t Been Overrun by Tourists Gallery
Related Links
If You Want Better Health Care, Move to HawaiiHow is Thanksgiving Celebrated in Hawaii?In Hawaii, Black Market Spam Is a Serious Problem
Tags
hawaii
off the beaten path travel
travel
travel tips
island vacation