Hawaii is a dream vacation for many. But because there are so many who set out for a tropical paradise on this island state, a Hawaiian vacation can very quickly turn into a nightmare. When you’re looking for a peaceful and relaxing break from work, school, or just life in general, the last thing you want is to be swarmed by tourists. Unfortunately, Hawaii is absolutely flooded with them every year.

That doesn’t mean, however, that you should cross Hawaii off the list. As touristy as it can be, there are, in fact, pockets of solitude that the out-of-state visitors haven’t quite gotten to yet. The entire island of Lanai is still relatively pristine and untouched; the smallest of the archipelago, it only has 3,000 inhabitants and one town that lacks both traffic and even stoplights. With so many beaches, you’re also bound to find a few on the island that are pretty secluded, and certain towns are typically overlooked or just driven through by visitors. So if you’re looking for a Hawaiian vacation with all the beauty of the island and none of the crowds, check out these gorgeous Hawaiian spots that haven’t been overrun by tourists — yet.