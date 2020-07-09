Though there’s been much speculation that Big Boy, the mascot for the restraurant chain of the same name, has retired, the rumors are not true. Big Boy is simply sharing the spotlight with his blonde-haired best friend Dolly to promote a new chicken sandwich, The Daily Meal confirmed.

Who is Dolly? The female cartoon figure has been a part of Big Boy culture since the 1950s. She is featured in the “Adventures of Big Boy” comic book series and Big Boy kids menus and coloring pages. Though she may not be as famous of a mascot as Big Boy, she’s always been his sidekick.



Courtesy of Big Boy

Dolly is having her moment right now, though. Big Boy has long had his own menu item, the Big Boy burger with two beef patties, American cheese, shredded lettuce, and Big Boy sauce on a sesame seed bun; and now Dolly has her own meal: the Dolly Chicken Sandwich. The new menu item comes with hand-breaded chicken, pickles and signature Big Boy tartar sauce on a toasted brioche bun. It's available now for a limited time only.

If you’re not near a Big Boy, or Popeye’s perhaps, there are options elsewhere to satiate your craving. There’s something about a plump piece of poultry on a buttered bun that gets the people going, so we rounded up the best chicken sandwiches in the whole country, and here’s where you can find them.