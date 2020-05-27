Potato Latkes

All you need are potatoes, eggs, an onion, and a little bit of flour, salt and garlic pepper to make these simple latkes.
This recipe is courtesy of McCormick.
Ingredients
- 6 large potatoes, peeled (about 2 1/2 lbs.)
- 1 small onion, finely chopped
- 2 eggs, lightly beaten
- 3 Tablespoons flour
- 2 Teaspoons Lawry's® Seasoned Salt
- 1/2 Teaspoon Lawry's® Garlic Pepper
- 1/2 Cup vegetable oil, for frying
Directions
Shred potatoes. Squeeze dry in a large clean kitchen towel and place in a large bowl.
Add onion, eggs, flour, seasoned salt and garlic pepper; mix well.
Heat oil in large nonstick skillet on medium-high heat.
Drop potato mixture, several heaping tablespoonfuls at a time, into skillet. Flatten slightly with back of spoon.
Cook 3 to 4 minutes or until golden brown, turning once.
Drain on paper towels. Keep warm.
Repeat with remaining potato mixture, adding additional oil if needed.
Serve with sour cream seasoned with additional garlic pepper and chopped chives, or serve with applesauce or apricot preserves.