  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
Prev Recipe
Next Recipe
  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
4.5
2 ratings

Potato Latkes

May 27, 2020 | 2:12pm
Perfect for Hanukkah or any other time of year
Potato Latkes

Courtesy of McCormick

All you need are potatoes, eggs, an onion, and a little bit of flour, salt and garlic pepper to make these simple latkes.

This recipe is courtesy of McCormick.

Ready in
40 m
25 m
(prepare time)
15 m
(cook time)
8
Servings
236
Calories Per Serving
Related Recipes
Festive Latke Recipes
8 Unorthodox Latke Recipes
Potato Recipes That Aren't Boring

Ingredients

  • 6 large potatoes, peeled (about 2 1/2 lbs.)
  • 1 small onion, finely chopped
  • 2 eggs, lightly beaten
  • 3 Tablespoons flour
  • 2 Teaspoons Lawry's® Seasoned Salt
  • 1/2 Teaspoon Lawry's® Garlic Pepper
  • 1/2 Cup vegetable oil, for frying

Directions

Shred potatoes. Squeeze dry in a large clean kitchen towel and place in a large bowl.

Add onion, eggs, flour, seasoned salt and garlic pepper; mix well.  

Heat oil in large nonstick skillet on medium-high heat.

Drop potato mixture, several heaping tablespoonfuls at a time, into skillet. Flatten slightly with back of spoon.

Cook 3 to 4 minutes or until golden brown, turning once.

Drain on paper towels. Keep warm.

Repeat with remaining potato mixture, adding additional oil if needed.  

Serve with sour cream seasoned with additional garlic pepper and chopped chives, or serve with applesauce or apricot preserves.

Nutritional Facts
Servings8
Calories Per Serving236
Total Fat15g23%
Sugar1gN/A
Saturated1g6%
Cholesterol40mg13%
Protein4g8%
Carbs22g7%
Vitamin A17µg2%
Vitamin B60.3mg26.5%
Vitamin C22mg24%
Vitamin D0.2µg1.4%
Vitamin E3mg21%
Vitamin K2µg2%
Calcium22mg2%
Fiber3g10%
Folate (food)25µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)25µg6%
Iron1mg6%
Magnesium28mg7%
Monounsaturated10gN/A
Niacin (B3)1mg7%
Phosphorus88mg13%
Polyunsaturated3gN/A
Potassium481mg10%
Sodium415mg17%
Trans0.1gN/A
Water101gN/A
Zinc0.5mg4.4%
More from Edamam
Have a question about the nutrition data? Let us know.
Tags
best recipes
Jewish recipes
latkes
potato recipes
hanukkah recipes
latke recipes