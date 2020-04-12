  1. Home
Prev Recipe
Next Recipe
4.5
2 ratings

Cinnamon Sugar Grilled Doughnuts

April 12, 2020 | 4:20pm
There's nothing like a doughnut to sweeten your day
Cinnamon Sugar Grilled Doughnuts
Photo courtesy of McCormick

Hot donuts off the grill? You bet! Serve this unique summertime dessert with fresh seasonal fruit and whipped cream.

Recipe courtesy of McCormick

Ready in
32 m
10 m
(prepare time)
12 m
(cook time)
8
Servings
291
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 1/4 Cup granulated sugar
  • 1 Tablespoon McCormick® Cinnamon, Ground
  • 1/4 Cup (1/2 stick) butter, melted
  • 2 Tablespoons packed brown sugar
  • 1 can (16 ounces) refrigerated buttermilk biscuits, 8 biscuits

Directions

Mix granulated sugar and cinnamon in medium bowl. Mix butter and brown sugar in small bowl. Set aside. Cut out center of biscuits with small round cookie cutter. (Or use the cap of the cinnamon bottle to cut out the doughnut hole. Just be sure to flour the cap to prevent the dough from sticking.)

Grill doughnuts and doughnut holes over medium-low heat 4 to 6 minutes per side. Brush with butter mixture just before removing from grill. Toss immediately in cinnamon sugar. Serve with fresh fruit and whipped cream, if desired.

Nutritional Facts
Servings8
Calories Per Serving291
Total Fat15g23%
Sugar11gN/A
Saturated6g30%
Cholesterol17mg6%
Protein4g8%
Carbs36g12%
Vitamin A49µg5%
Vitamin C0.2mg0.2%
Vitamin D4IU28%
Vitamin E0.2mg1.2%
Vitamin K0.8µg0.7%
Calcium148mg15%
Fiber1g5%
Folate (food)7µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)54µg14%
Folic acid28µgN/A
Iron2mg10%
Magnesium11mg3%
Monounsaturated5gN/A
Niacin (B3)2mg11%
Phosphorus95mg14%
Polyunsaturated3gN/A
Potassium79mg2%
Riboflavin (B2)0.2mg13.8%
Sodium331mg14%
Sugars, added10gN/A
Thiamin (B1)0.2mg16.9%
Trans0.2gN/A
Water18gN/A
Zinc0.3mg3%
