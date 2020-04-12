Cinnamon Sugar Grilled Doughnuts

Mix granulated sugar and cinnamon in medium bowl. Mix butter and brown sugar in small bowl. Set aside. Cut out center of biscuits with small round cookie cutter. (Or use the cap of the cinnamon bottle to cut out the doughnut hole. Just be sure to flour the cap to prevent the dough from sticking.)

Grill doughnuts and doughnut holes over medium-low heat 4 to 6 minutes per side. Brush with butter mixture just before removing from grill. Toss immediately in cinnamon sugar. Serve with fresh fruit and whipped cream, if desired.