Avocado Toast Grilled Cheese

This franken-avocado grilled cheese toast deserves all the applause. Avocado toast and grilled cheese, each delectable on their own, only get better together.
This recipe is courtesy of Simply Healthyish Recipes.
Ingredients
- 1 baguette
- 3 garlic cloves, roughly minced
- 8 Tablespoons unsalted butter, melted
- 1 Cup shredded bacon cheddar cheese
- 1/2 Cup mozzarella shredded cheese
- 2 ripe avocados, peeled and seeded
- 2 eggs, friend, scrambled or poached, optional
- 1/2 Teaspoon red pepper flakes, optional
Directions
Heat oven to 375 degrees F.
Line a baking sheet with aluminum foil.
In a small bowl, mix the garlic, melted butter and cheeses, together until well blended.
Cut bread in half lengthwise.
Spread the garlic butter mixture over the cut-side of the bread.
Place bread cut side up onto the baking sheet.
Bake bread until golden around the edges and the cheese has melted for 10 to 15 minutes.
Then turn the oven to broil.
Cook until the cheese starts to bubble and turns golden brown for 1 to 2 minutes.
In a small bowl, combine avocado, red pepper flakes, salt, and pepper. Gently mash with the back of a fork.
Top toasted bread with mashed avocado mixture and add eggs.