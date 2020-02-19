Avocado Toast Grilled Cheese

Heat oven to 375 degrees F.

Line a baking sheet with aluminum foil.

In a small bowl, mix the garlic, melted butter and cheeses, together until well blended.

Cut bread in half lengthwise.

Spread the garlic butter mixture over the cut-side of the bread.

Place bread cut side up onto the baking sheet.

Bake bread until golden around the edges and the cheese has melted for 10 to 15 minutes.

Then turn the oven to broil.

Cook until the cheese starts to bubble and turns golden brown for 1 to 2 minutes.

In a small bowl, combine avocado, red pepper flakes, salt, and pepper. Gently mash with the back of a fork.

Top toasted bread with mashed avocado mixture and add eggs.