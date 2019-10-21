Dunkin’s Beyond Meat Sausage Is Getting a Nationwide Rollout Sooner Than Expected

In July, Dunkin’ became the first quick-service restaurant in the U.S. to offer Beyond Meat sausage. The faux-meat patty is offered as part of a breakfast sandwich with egg and American cheese on an English muffin, and quickly became one of the brand’s top-selling items, according to a release. Luckily for New Yorkers, and sadly for everyone else, it’s only available at 163 locations in Manhattan — but not for long. The Beyond Sausage Sandwich is getting a nationwide rollout much sooner than expected.

The Best Breakfast Dish in Every State

According to CNBC, the vegetarian Beyond Sausage Sandwich wasn’t supposed to launch in other markets until January, but Dunkin’ has confirmed that it’s now coming to 9,000 restaurants beginning Nov. 6. The offering, made with 100% plant-based protein and a special blend of spices, features 10 grams of protein and has 29% less fat, 33% less saturated fat, and fewer calories, cholesterol and sodium than a traditional Dunkin’ (pork) Sausage, Egg and Cheese Breakfast Sandwich on an English muffin, per the chain.



Courtesy of Dunkin'

If you’re interested in the new item but aren’t quite sure you’d like it, you can try a free sample at participating Dunkin’ outposts on Friday, Nov. 8 and Saturday, Nov. 9 from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. while supplies last. The Big Apple really loved this sandwich, so it'll be interesting to see how it does with the rest of the country. If all goes swimmingly and the plant-based craze continues, we wouldn't be surprised if it became a fast food menu item with a cult following.