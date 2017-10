These Are the Halloween Costumes Everyone Will Be Wearing This Year

We absolutely love coming up with our Halloween costume every year. Seeking out the trends, finding out who we want to be, and shopping for or putting together the pieces for our spooky, sexy, or just silly outfit is a complete and total joy. So what costumes are people buying and putting together this Halloween?

Google released its list of the most-searched for costumes , and we spoke with some experts from Spirit Halloween to see what outfits are trending for 2017. Some of the pop culture phenomenon-inspired costumes — like Pennywise the Clown, the cast of Stranger Things , and emojis — are very much expected. But some of the most popular outfits like rabbits and dinosaurs seriously must just come from thousands of people having the same idea at the same time.So whether you want to be on trend or whether you want to avoid these outfits and make sure that your Halloween get-up is original, check out the most popular Halloween costumes of 2017 here.