These Are the Halloween Costumes Everyone Will Be Wearing This Year

Photo Modified: Spirit Halloween
We absolutely love coming up with our Halloween costume every year. Seeking out the trends, finding out who we want to be, and shopping for or putting together the pieces for our spooky, sexy, or just silly outfit is a complete and total joy. So what costumes are people buying and putting together this Halloween?
Every stop has its specialties; here are some that no food-loving visitor to the city should miss
Baha Mar is a family-friendly destination that meets all your food and fun needs in the Bahamas.