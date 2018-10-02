There’s no holiday that’s quite as centered on candy as Halloween. The top tradition for this spooky fall occasion is trick-or-treating, where little goblins and ghouls of all ages go from door to door to collect sugary goodies. But depending on what state you and your kids live in, the candies that end up in your pillowcases, plastic pumpkins and pretty princess purses may vary wildly.

The Most Popular Halloween Candy in Every State

We teamed up with our friends at CandyStore.com to find out what Halloween candies are the most sold in every state and Washington, D.C. The online candy seller combed 11 years of internal sales data to see how many pounds of different Halloween candy are bought in every locale. While the most popular candies in America are some expected favorites (like Skittles, Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups and M&M’s), the favorite treat in each individual state is actually pretty surprising.

For instance, candy corn is one of the most divisive candies in the country, but people in states like Alabama, Iowa and Idaho sure do love it. Meanwhile, folks in Louisiana are busy sucking on Lemonheads and Illinoisans are breaking off pieces of Kit Kat bars. But what treat can you expect this festive season? Keep on reading to find out the most popular Halloween candy in your state.