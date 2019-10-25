This is the most hated Halloween candy in America

Halloween is great, and candy is great, but not all Halloween candy is great. While we can all (mostly) agree that Skittles, Reese’s, Laffy Taffy and Snickers are tasty, there is one treat that is not just divisive, it’s the most hated Halloween candy in America. Yes, it is candy corn.

Candystore.com surveyed more than 40,000 of their customers, and that orange, yellow and white candy with a distinctive milky, sugary taste and chewy texture came out as the most detested Halloween offering. While candy corn certainly has its fans, its merits as a snack are one of the biggest food debates of our generation, and it seems like in 2019, the haters won out.

Candy corn beat out some universally maligned candies, including rubbery circus peanuts, those mysterious orange and black wrapped confections known as peanut butter kisses and wax soda bottles. Those vintage candies you probably forgot existed came in at Nos. 2, 3 and 4, respectively. Other hated candies that made the top 10 on Candystore.com’s list are licorice, Tootsie Rolls, Smarties and Good & Plenty.

While candy corn is the most disliked, Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups came out on top as the most beloved Halloween candy in Candystore.com’s poll. Other highly voted confections included chocolaty treats Snickers, Twix, KitKat and M&M’s. So if you want to be a trick-or-treat hero this October while handing out candy, make sure you steer clear of candy corn and familiarize yourself with the most popular Halloween candies in America.