Trick-or-treating is a beloved Halloween tradition for the young and the young-at-heart, but the candies in the baskets and bags of kids have changed throughout the years. While some treats come and go as fads, the most-sold and most popular Halloween candies of 2019 just so happen to be some classics.

According to data from CandyStore.com, the most-sold Halloween candy of the last 12 years is Skittles. Though this confection first debuted in the 1980s, Skittles are more popular today than ever before. Maybe it’s those fun-sized packages that are so easy to pop into pillowcases and pumpkin-shaped buckets. Or maybe it’s the seemingly limitless variety of Skittles, from the red-package original to Wild Berry, Tropical, Sour and more. This year, Skittles even got in on the gross-out candy trend and debuted Zombie Skittles. While some of the flavors in this gray package are classic and delicious, others taste like “rotten zombie flesh.”

While adults handing out candy to little goblins and ghouls prefer to buy Skittles, they are not actually the most beloved Halloween candy. That’s an honor that goes to another timeless candy, Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups.

In a separate survey of over 40,000 CandyStore.com customers, Reese’s were far and away the most popular candy for actual snacking. Whether you prefer the fun-size cups, classic Reese’s or those festive pumpkin-shaped candies, there’s no denying Halloween is not complete without these peanut butter and chocolate treats.

In fact, chocolate was much prefered to fruity candies. Snickers, Twix, KitKats and M&M’s made up the top five favorite Halloween candies.

The first fruity candy in this ranking was Nerds, which came in at No. 6. The most-sold candy, Skittles, still fared well in CandyStore.com’s poll, but was only the ninth most-liked candy (right behind Sour Patch Kids). No matter which way you slice it, kids today are crazy for classic candies, especially the chocolatey kind, while adults tend to favor fruity fare. See what you'll find the most of in your kids' pillow cases this year by checking out the most popular Halloween candy in each state.