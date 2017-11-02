10 Things Midwesterners Always Have on Their Thanksgiving Table

There’s no place like home for the holidays, especially when you’re from the Midwest. Often referred to as America’s truest heartland, Ohio, Illinois, Wisconsin, Iowa, Michigan, and all the other Midwestern states are home to comfort foods and familiar flavors. When it comes to a Thanksgiving table in this middle part of the country, there’s a lot of convenience cooking to optimize football watching time and hours spent with family — that is what’s important after all!