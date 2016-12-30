10 Lucky Dishes to Serve at Your New Year's Eve Party

When the clock strikes 12 a.m. on New Year’s Day, it’s as though you’ve hit the reset button. Going into the new year, all of your baggage, worries, and struggles of the last 12 months can be left behind (if you’re the optimistic sort). If you want to ensure that you have the best year possible in 2017, you can look back to old traditions and legends to bring yourself, and your party guests, good luck.

These dishes are tasty enough to make you feel like a million bucks, but the hidden meanings and symbolism behind their color, texture, and composition will help give you an extra boost of luck for 2017.



Almost every food related to the new year is meant to symbolize coming wealth and prosperity. Leafy green vegetables are likened to paper money, while golden cornbread, lentils, and the scales of a whole roasted fish symbolize golden coins. Other dishes, such as soba noodles and grapes are meant to give you a long, healthy life in the coming 12 months.

So stack the deck in your favor and cook up these 10 lucky dishes for your New Year’s Eve party.