Ham, Black Eyed Pea, and Idaho® Potato Slow Cooker Soup

July 26, 2020
Photo courtesy of the Idaho Potato Commission and recipe author Betsy Haley
Smoked ham hock and a sprinkle of Parmesan adds savory depth to this hearty soup that's full of tender Idaho® potatoes, vegetables and black eyed peas.
Recipe courtesy of the Idaho Potato Commission and recipe author Betsy Haley
Ingredients
- 2-3 large Idaho® potatoes, peeled and diced into ½ inch cubes (about 4 cups)
- 1 Cup dried black eyed peas
- 1 smoked ham hock
- 1 onion, diced
- 3 carrots, peeled and diced
- 3 ribs of celery, diced
- 1 green bell pepper, diced
- 5 chicken bouillon cubes
- 8 Cups water
- Fresh grated Parmesan cheese for garnish
Directions
Combine all ingredients to a 7-quart slow cooker.
Cook on low for 6-8 hours.
Lift ham hock from the soup and use a fork to shred meat from the bone. Add meat back to the slow cooker.
Serve soup topped with grated Parmesan cheese.
Servings12
Calories Per Serving130
Total Fat4g6%
Sugar2gN/A
Saturated1g6%
Cholesterol23mg8%
Protein10g20%
Carbs14g5%
Vitamin A137µg15%
Vitamin B120.2µg8.7%
Vitamin B60.4mg28.1%
Vitamin C19mg21%
Vitamin E0.3mg1.9%
Vitamin K7µg5%
Calcium44mg4%
Fiber3g10%
Folate (food)37µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)37µg9%
Iron1mg5.5%
Magnesium32mg8%
Monounsaturated2gN/A
Niacin (B3)3mg21%
Phosphorus140mg20%
Polyunsaturated0.6gN/A
Potassium481mg10%
Riboflavin (B2)0.1mg10.9%
Sodium817mg34%
Thiamin (B1)0.2mg20.2%
Water268gN/A
Zinc1mg11%
Tags