4.5
2 ratings

Daredevil's Impossible Bundt Cake

July 1, 2020 | 11:01am
Top it with chocolate chunks
Photo courtesy of The Incredible Egg

This bundt cake recipe is great for birthday parties or for an after dinner dessert. Top it with whipped cream and chocolate chunks. 

Recipe courtesy of The Incredible Egg

Ready in
1 h and 15 m
25 m
(prepare time)
50 m
(cook time)
10
Servings
523
Calories Per Serving

Ingredients

  • 7 large eggs divided
  • 1/2 Cup cajeta (Mexican caramel sauce)
  • 1 box chocolate fudge cake mix (15.25 oz)
  • 1 1/2 Tablespoon ground cinnamon
  • 1 1/4 Cup water
  • 1/2 Cup vegetable oil
  • 1 Cup low fat milk
  • 1 14 oz can sweetened condensed milk

Directions

Preheat oven to 350° F. Spray a 12 cup Bundt pan with nonstick cooking spray.

Spread ½ cup of cajeta in bottom of pan. In a mixing bowl, add cake mix, cinnamon, water, oil and 3 eggs. Mix until all ingredients are well combined. Pour mixture into prepared Bundt pan.

Place remaining eggs, milk and condensed milk in a blender container. Blend for 10 seconds or until all ingredients are mixed completely. Pour mixture over batter.

Cover bundt cake pan loosely with aluminum foil and place in a roasting dish. Place in center oven rack and fill roasting dish with 1-inch of boiling water. Bake for 48-50 minutes or when tested with a knife, it comes out clean.

Remove from oven and water bath. Uncover and let cool for at least 2 hours.

Place a large cake plate over bundt pan. Invert quickly and remove pan. Top with more cajeta sauce. Slice and serve.

Nutritional Facts
Servings10
Calories Per Serving523
Total Fat26g40%
Sugar47gN/A
Saturated6g31%
Cholesterol149mg50%
Protein12g24%
Carbs64g21%
Vitamin A111µg12%
Vitamin B120.6µg27%
Vitamin B60.1mg8.2%
Vitamin C1mg2%
Vitamin D1µg7%
Vitamin E3mg23%
Vitamin K3µg2%
Calcium278mg28%
Fiber2g7%
Folate (food)30µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)65µg16%
Folic acid20µgN/A
Iron3mg15%
Magnesium42mg10%
Monounsaturated13gN/A
Niacin (B3)0.9mg5.4%
Phosphorus340mg49%
Polyunsaturated5gN/A
Potassium433mg9%
Riboflavin (B2)0.5mg38.6%
Sodium488mg20%
Sugars, added8gN/A
Thiamin (B1)0.1mg10.9%
Trans0.2gN/A
Water95gN/A
Zinc1mg13%
