Daredevil's Impossible Bundt Cake

Preheat oven to 350° F. Spray a 12 cup Bundt pan with nonstick cooking spray.

Spread ½ cup of cajeta in bottom of pan. In a mixing bowl, add cake mix, cinnamon, water, oil and 3 eggs. Mix until all ingredients are well combined. Pour mixture into prepared Bundt pan.

Place remaining eggs, milk and condensed milk in a blender container. Blend for 10 seconds or until all ingredients are mixed completely. Pour mixture over batter.

Cover bundt cake pan loosely with aluminum foil and place in a roasting dish. Place in center oven rack and fill roasting dish with 1-inch of boiling water. Bake for 48-50 minutes or when tested with a knife, it comes out clean.

Remove from oven and water bath. Uncover and let cool for at least 2 hours.

Place a large cake plate over bundt pan. Invert quickly and remove pan. Top with more cajeta sauce. Slice and serve.