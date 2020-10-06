New Years Sparkler

October 6, 2020
Courtesy of Margaritaville Resort Orlando
It's not a New Years celebration without a glass of champagne. But this year try this recipe that uses a glass of Prosecco mixed with vodka and pomegranate juice.
Recipe courtesy of Margaritaville Resort Orlando
Ingredients
- 1 1/4 Ounce red berry vodka
- 1 Ounce pomegranate juice
- Filled to completion with Prosecco
Directions
Add red berry vodka and pomegranate into shaker with ice, give a healthy shake.
Pour the contents into a champagne glass.
Fill to completion with Prosecco, while allowing room for the garnish to be dropped into the glass.