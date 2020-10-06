  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

New Years Sparkler

October 6, 2020
Happy New Year!
New Years Sparkler
Courtesy of Margaritaville Resort Orlando

It's not a New Years celebration without a glass of champagne. But this year try this recipe that uses a glass of Prosecco mixed with vodka and pomegranate juice.

Recipe courtesy of Margaritaville Resort Orlando

Ready in
6 m
5 m
(prepare time)
1 m
(cook time)
1
Servings
Ingredients

  • 1 1/4 Ounce red berry vodka
  • 1 Ounce pomegranate juice
  • Filled to completion with Prosecco

Directions

Add red berry vodka and pomegranate into shaker with ice, give a healthy shake.

Pour the contents into a champagne glass.

Fill to completion with Prosecco, while allowing room for the garnish to be dropped into the glass.

