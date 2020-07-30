Salted Caramel Dipped Grapes

Spear each grape with a toothpick. Set aside.

Microwave caramels and cream in small microwavable bowl on HIGH 2 minutes or until caramels are completely melted, stirring after every 30 seconds.

Dip each grape into melted caramel, allowing excess caramel to drip off. Place grapes on wax paper-lined tray. Sprinkle lightly with sea salt grinder. Refrigerate until caramel is set.