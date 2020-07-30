Salted Caramel Dipped Grapes

July 30, 2020 | 5:47pm
Add a sticky, sweet taste to any regular 'ol grape. Don't forget to sprinkle with salted caramel too.
Courtesy of McCormick
Ingredients
- 1 Pound Cotton Candy® grapes , (about 40 to 50 grapes), washed and dried
- 1 package (11 ounces) caramels, unwrapped
- 2 Tablespoons heavy cream
- McCormick® Sea Salt Grinder, (set to coarse setting)
Directions
Spear each grape with a toothpick. Set aside.
Microwave caramels and cream in small microwavable bowl on HIGH 2 minutes or until caramels are completely melted, stirring after every 30 seconds.
Dip each grape into melted caramel, allowing excess caramel to drip off. Place grapes on wax paper-lined tray. Sprinkle lightly with sea salt grinder. Refrigerate until caramel is set.
Servings24
Calories Per Serving60
Total Fat2g2%
Sugar10gN/A
Saturated0.6g3.1%
Cholesterol3mg1%
Protein0.7g1.4%
Carbs12g4%
Vitamin A7µg1%
Vitamin C0.4mg0.4%
Vitamin K2µg1%
Calcium20mg2%
Folate (food)0.8µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)0.8µg0.2%
Magnesium3mg1%
Monounsaturated0.3gN/A
Phosphorus17mg2%
Polyunsaturated0.5gN/A
Potassium46mg1%
Sodium54mg2%
Sugars, added9gN/A
Water9gN/A