Slow-roasted, chile-crusted pork

Mix sugar, chili powder, paprika, onion flakes, garlic powder, salt, pepper and dry mustard in a small bowl. (Spice rub can be made up to a week in advance; recipe makes a generous 1 cup; you’ll need about ¾ cup for the pork.)

Have a deep roasting pan with a wire rack ready.

Pat pork roast dry.

Use a very sharp knife to cut four ½-inch deep slits evenly spaced on both sides of the roast.

Set roast on the rack in the pan, fat side down.

Coat heavily with some of the spice rub.

Turn roast fat side up.

Coat sides and top with the spice rub.

Roast can be refrigerated, uncovered, up to several hours or overnight.

Heat oven to 250 degrees.

If necessary, remove roast from refrigerator while the oven heats.

When the oven is hot, place the pan with the pork on the oven rack.

Carefully pour 2 cups water into the pan (but not on the roast).

Roast until a meat thermometer registers 170 degrees and a fork inserted in several spots is easily removed, 10 to 11 hours. (Add more water to the pan as needed.)

Transfer the roast to a cutting board.

Allow the meat to rest, tented with foil, about 20 minutes.

Set the roasting pan over medium heat; stir in chicken broth.

Heat to a boil; cook to reduce the juices slightly.

Season to taste with salt and some of the remaining spice rub if desired.

Use a sharp carving knife, or an electric knife, to very thinly slice the pork.

Sprinkle the slices lightly with salt.

Serve hot, drizzled with some of the pan juices.