If there’s one thing that the Girl Scouts of America are most known for, it’s their cookies. Sure, these organizations build character and confidence in young woman nationwide, but the average Joe knows that they build pantries full of delicious treats. Girl Scout cookies have a storied history with over 50 cookies previously and presently available. For every iconic, longstanding cookie like the Thin Mint and the Do-Si-Do, there’ve been plenty of flash-in-the-pan, forgotten, and weirdly trendy cookies.

It’s impossible to actually rankof them, because some were so short-lived, so unmemorable that they’re left to the history books. So we took some of the most popular, most confounding, and most modern cookies and matched them up against one another. Remember 2013’s Mango Crèmes With Nutrifusion ? How about the adorable Mango Crèmes? Golden Yangles? Kookaburra? No, well, you’re going to remember them with our definitive ranking of all the best, worst, and wackiest Girl Scout cookies, ever.Currently, Girl Scouts across America get their cookies from two different bakeries, ABC Bakery and Little Brownies Bakery. Depending on your region, some cookies (like Trefoils/Shortbread) will have different names and other cookies (such as Savannah Smiles) are unavailable. The Girl Scout cookie program not only gives people across the country some much-needed sweetness in their lives, it also teaches girls of all ages about entrepreneurship, leadership, and running a business. But no matter where you live, what cookies are available, or what you call them, most people will agree that Girl Scout cookies are iconic. Or at least, most of them are ...