It’s the most wonderful time of the year. No, we’re not talking about the holiday season (duh). We’re talking about Girl Scout cookie-selling season. All across the country, mini-businesswomen are knocking on doors, visiting family friends, and managing cookie booths so people can have a fresh supply of Thin Mints and Tagalongs. But if you’re lacking in friends with young daughters, you may not know how to get Girl Scout cookies in 2018. Worry not. We’re here for you.

And so are the Girl Scouts, to be honest. Their official website is full of helpful tips and details on how to get a sweet, sweet stockpile of boxed baked goods. The easiest way, of course, is to find a cookie sales booth in your area. You can do so easily by going to the Girl Scouts website’s ”Find Cookies!” page and typing in your zip code. Are you on the go? No worries! There’s an app for that on iOS and Android, fittingly called the Girl Scout Cookie Finder.And while youbuy Girl Scout cookies online, it isn’t as easy as buying from Fresh Direct. A Girl Scout you know has to initiate the sale through her own personalized cookie website. She can do this via email or social media. The order will then be shipped to you.Cookie programs run in most markets from January through April, though the timeline does vary by region and individual Girl Scout Council, so be sure to be check (and double-check) that cookie locator. And while you wait for your Do-Si-Dos, Trefoils, and Samoas, be sure to check out these 10 things you didn’t know about Girl Scout cookies . And if you miss out, well, you can always make them at home