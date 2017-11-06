  1. Home
Lemon Sugar Cookies
This is an easy holiday cookie recipe that you can't go wrong with
Nov 6, 2017 | 5:52 pm
By
Editor
Sugar cookies

It's always good to have a decent sugar cookie recipe on hand, and this recipe is perfect if you're looking to show off those baking skills to the max.

This recipe is courtesy of J.R. Watkins

24
Servings
292
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

For the cookies:

  • 3 3/4 cups all-purpose flour
  • 2 tablespoon baking powder
  • 1/4 teaspoon Watkins Coarse Sea Salt, freshly ground
  • 1 cup unsalted butter, softened
  • 1 2/3 cups sugar
  • 1 1/4 cups sugar
  • 2 large eggs
  • 1 teaspoon Watkins Pure Vanilla Extract
  • 1/4 teaspoon Watkins Pure Lemon Extract
  • 1 teaspoon lemon zest
  • 3 oz. lemon juice, strained

For the royal icing

  • 3 tablespoons meringue powder
  • 1/2 teaspoon cream of tartar
  • 3 - 3/4 cup confectioners' sugar

Directions

For the cookies:

In a bowl whisk together the flour, baking powder and salt, set aside. Cream the butter and sugar together until light and fluffy, about 2 minutes. Add the eggs, one at a time, mixing on medium speed until well incorporated. Mix in the extracts and zest. Add the dry ingredients and mix just until it comes together and no flour is visible. Divide the dough into two or three packets and refrigerate the dough until set, about an hour.

Preheat the oven to 350° F/180° C. Line baking sheets with parchment paper. Using enough flour to prevent the dough from sticking, but not too much or the cookies will be tough. Roll it out to about 1/8-inch/3-mm thick circle. Use a star (or other) shaped cookie cutter to cut out the cookies. Set cookies on the prepared baking sheets, leaving some space between them. Bake for about 8 minutes, or until just golden on the bottoms.

For the royal icing

Combine all of the ingredients for the icing in the bowl of a stand mixer, fitted with the whip attachment. Blend together on low speed until all the sugar is blended with the lemon juice, then turn it up to medium-high and whip to stiff peaks. For simple decorations: Spread a thin layer of the icing over the cookie. While the icing is still soft, sprinkle the cookie with the icing sugar.

Nutritional Facts

Total Fat
9g
13%
Sugar
1g
1%
Saturated Fat
2g
8%
Cholesterol
1mg
0%
Carbohydrate, by difference
48g
37%
Protein
5g
11%
Vitamin A, RAE
1µg
0%
Vitamin C, total ascorbic acid
1mg
1%
Vitamin K (phylloquinone)
1µg
1%
Calcium, Ca
18mg
2%
Choline, total
4mg
1%
Fiber, total dietary
5g
20%
Folate, total
79µg
20%
Iron, Fe
2mg
11%
Magnesium, Mg
11mg
3%
Niacin
3mg
21%
Phosphorus, P
55mg
8%
Selenium, Se
12µg
22%
Sodium, Na
87mg
6%
Water
9g
0%
More from USDAHave a question about the nutrition data?Let us know.