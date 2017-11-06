Lemon Sugar Cookies

In a bowl whisk together the flour, baking powder and salt, set aside. Cream the butter and sugar together until light and fluffy, about 2 minutes. Add the eggs, one at a time, mixing on medium speed until well incorporated. Mix in the extracts and zest. Add the dry ingredients and mix just until it comes together and no flour is visible. Divide the dough into two or three packets and refrigerate the dough until set, about an hour.

Preheat the oven to 350° F/180° C. Line baking sheets with parchment paper. Using enough flour to prevent the dough from sticking, but not too much or the cookies will be tough. Roll it out to about 1/8-inch/3-mm thick circle. Use a star (or other) shaped cookie cutter to cut out the cookies. Set cookies on the prepared baking sheets, leaving some space between them. Bake for about 8 minutes, or until just golden on the bottoms.