Two days ago Olive Garden teased a major announcement with a mysterious countdown clock that left people wondering what the big news could be. Now the brand has revealed what the clock was counting down to: a scavenger hunt to find 10 extra Annual Pasta Passes hidden around social media. If you are one of the lucky 10 who find a pass first, you get to keep it — which grants you unlimited Olive Garden pasta, sauces, toppings, salad, and breadsticks for a whole year.

A representative for Olive Garden told The Daily Meal that the chain will be sharing riddles and puzzles on its various social media channels throughout the afternoon of September 19. The brain teasers include everything from poems to crossword puzzles and even secret message decoders that each correspond with the name of a Twitter profile, an Instagram handle, or a Facebook group.

“If you’re the first person to solve the puzzle, and send a direct message to that profile or group with the secret phrase ‘Pasta Pass Please,’ you’re the winner! But once a pass has been claimed, that’s it!” the chain told us. Olive Garden will be live-updating its social media accounts with the winners as the puzzles are solved.

Our scavenger hunt has begun and the search for Annual Pasta Passes is on. Check rules on our website and happy sleuthing! 🕵️‍♀️ https://t.co/rcsSiGFxlg pic.twitter.com/mlH7xhAHyt — Olive Garden (@olivegarden) September 19, 2018

This year’s Annual Pasta Passes, priced at $300, sold out in less than one second when they went on sale in August, so we can imagine that people will be solving these riddles pretty quickly in hopes of getting their hands on a pass. Still don’t think you'll be able to score a Pasta Pass this year? You can always check out Amercia's other best Italian restaurant chains.