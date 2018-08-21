Olive Garden’s Pasta Pass is back and this time it’s better than ever. For its 5th Pasta Pass anniversary, Olive Garden is offering more passes than ever before, plus the opportunity to score unlimited pasta for a whole year.

This year Olive Garden will sell 23,000 Pasta Passes for $100 each. Pass holders who purchase one of these Pasta Passes will get to enjoy eight weeks of unlimited Olive Garden pasta, sauces, toppings, soup or salad, and breadsticks during the Never Ending Pasta Bowl promotion from September 24 through November 18.

What makes this year’s Pasta Pass better than all the years before? Olive Garden is also offering their first ever exclusive “Annual Pasta Passes” to 1,000 pasta lovers for $300. Those lucky 1,000 people who purchase annual passes will be granted 52 weeks of unlimited servings of pastas, homemade sauces and toppings, soup, salad, and breadsticks. This promotion also begins September 24 and will run through September 22, 2019. This isn't the first supreme Pasta Pass, though. Last year the Italian chain offered 50 customers a trip for two to Italy for just $200.



“We have the most passionate fans who look forward to Pasta Pass and Never Ending Pasta Bowl throughout the year, and they’ve made it clear that eight weeks just isn’t long enough,” said Jennifer Arguello, executive vice president of marketing for Olive Garden in a press release. "So we listened, and we’re excited to give our guests more of what they’ve been asking for – an Annual Pasta Pass that extends our Never Ending Pasta Bowl promotion year-round.”

The eight-week Pasta Passes and 1,000 Annual Pasta Passes will be available to purchase at pastapass.com beginning Thursday, August 23, at 2 p.m. EST, for 30 minutes, or until pasta passes sell out, which they might do pretty quickly. Last year, Olive Garden’s 22,000 pasta passes sold out in less than one second.

Don't think you'll be able to score a pasta pass this year? You could always dine at one of Amercia's other best Italian restaurant chains.