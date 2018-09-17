Olive Garden has launched a countdown clock on its website, and we want to know what it’s for ASAP. It’s ticking down the seconds to something on September 19... but all we know so far is that there are two days until an announcement. “If you thought unlimited breadsticks were big…” reads the text above, ending in ellipsis. Clearly this news is so big, Olive Garden didn’t have room to finish the thought!

The Italian-style restaurant chain tweeted “We’ll just leave this right here” followed by the eyes emoji, and Twitter users are going nuts in the replies, wondering what it could mean.

We'll just leave this right here. https://t.co/nuayp0VG4M 👀 — Olive Garden (@olivegarden) September 17, 2018

“Go on…” responded Twitter user John Ryan, via comical GIF.

“Patience my friend...it's going to be big. HUGE!” Olive Garden responded.

The mysterious announcement is bigger than unlimited breadsticks, apparently. Although, we don’t know how any news could be bigger than breadsticks. Customers love the menu item so much, they’ve tried to abuse Olive Garden’s unlimited breadstick deal in some wild ways. Bigger than breadsticks?! People have become so obsessed with the oblong butter-y loaves that they’re using them in lieu of flowers in bouquets at their weddings.

One Twitter user wondered if “leave this right here” and the mention of breadsticks, might be a clue.

“leave this right here” could be a clue...” they wrote. “Unlimited breadsticks and more at my door, personally delivered, starting 9/19/18?”

“leave this right here” could be a clue...

— Glenn Elf (@glennelf2014) September 17, 2018

Whatever it turns out to be, it’s clear that we’re all super hyped for this Olive Garden news, and that we’ll be keeping our eyes on that countdown clock!

