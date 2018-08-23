Olive Garden's Annual Pasta Passes Sold Out in Less Than 1 Second

Olive Garden’s new Annual Pasta Passes sold out in less than one second today. The special 1,000 passes for $300 to access 52 weeks of unlimited pasta went on sale at 2 p.m. Eastern time August 23, and they sold out in less than one second. Last year’s eight-week Pasta Passes also sold out in less than one second.

Amercia's Best Italian Restaurant Chains

This year Olive Garden offered 23,000 Pasta Passes to its customers online. Lucky pass holders who were able to snag one of those Pasta Passes will get to enjoy eight weeks of unlimited Olive Garden pasta, sauces, toppings, soup or salad, and breadsticks during the Never Ending Pasta Bowl promotion from September 24 through November 18.

Olive Garden also offered their first ever exclusive “Annual Pasta Passes” to 1,000 pasta lovers for $300. Those lucky 1,000 people who purchased annual passes will be granted 52 weeks of unlimited servings of pastas, homemade sauces and toppings, soup, salad, and breadsticks, all the way until September 22, 2019.

"We’re excited to share that the 1,000 Annual Pasta Passes were claimed in less than one second, and all 23,000 Pasta Passes were claimed as well," an Olive Garden representative shared with The Daily Meal. When asked how long it took for the 23,000 eight-week passes to sell out, we were told that Olive Garden was "Still working through [numbers] and do not have that level of detail right now."

Even if you didn’t score one of the coveted passes, you can still enjoy all the pasta, sauces, toppings, salad, and breadsticks that you want during the Neverending Pasta Bowl promotion — or, to find different flavors in a similarly friendly atmosphere, just visit one of the 101 best casual restaurants in America for 2018.