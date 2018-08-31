It doesn't matter what time of year it may actually be, right now, it's all about fall. Yes, we’re planning our Halloween costumes, we’ve switched to hot coffee, and we’re ready to jump in crunchy piles of red, gold, yellow, and orange leaves. As the seasons change, so do our flavor desires. Maple who? Caramel what? Let’s be real, pumpkin is the superior fall flavor.

Every Pumpkin Spice Product You Can Buy Right Now Gallery

This year, Starbucks’ annual release of the pumpkin spice latte came earlier than ever on August 28, which you likely already know because it’s practically a nationwide phenomenon. The drink even has its own verified Twitter account, where it’s referred to as “fall’s official beverage.”

Starbucks’ beloved PSL isn’t the only fall-flavored beverage on the market now. New and returning pumpkin and pumpkin spice products seem to pop up every second. We investigated virtual and physical store shelves to find them, from your run-of-the-mill baked goods and candy to alcohol and deodorant. Here’s (almost) every pumpkin spice product you can buy right now.