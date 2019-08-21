Goodbye summer and hello fall. Starbucks has announced the official return date for the Pumpkin Spice Latte, and lucky for you fall-obsessed coffee lovers, the festive cult-favorite drink is coming back earlier than ever in 2019.

Earlier this year, members of the autumn-themed Leaf Rakers Society Facebook group speculated that this year’s #PSL would return on August 27, and in an email to The Daily Meal, a Starbucks spokesperson confirmed the rumor. The limited-time-only espresso-based drink will return to outposts in the U.S. and Canada earlier than ever, one day prior to last year’s August 28 rerelease.

The Pumpkin Spice Latte, which was first released nationwide in 2004, features pumpkin, cinnamon, nutmeg and clove — all essential components of one of the best desserts of all time, pumpkin pie. The PSL can be ordered hot, iced or as a Frappuccino. Although Starbucks’ version has garnered a religious following, it isn’t the only coffee shop to offer the seasonal drink. Here’s where to find the best pumpkin spice lattes in every state (that aren’t from Starbucks).