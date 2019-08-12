Hello darkness, my old friend, summer has come and gone again. Well not yet, technically, but all things pumpkin are starting to pop up at places like Dunkin’, so fall is well on its way. The coffee chain has announced the return of its pumpkin-flavored coffees in addition to new and returning autumn eats.

Dunkin’ customers can order a classic pumpkin coffee in the form of hot, iced, cold brew, espresso or frozen coffee starting August 21, which is about a week earlier than last year. For a double dosage of festive fall flavor, turn to the new Cinnamon Sugar Pumpkin Signature Latte with whipped cream, caramel drizzle and cinnamon sugar, also available iced or hot.

New-for-fall baked goods include the apple cider doughnut and Munchkin doughnut hole, both of which feature an apple cider cake tossed in cinnamon sugar. If pumpkin is your preference, you can snag the returning pumpkin muffin, doughnut or doughnut hole.



Courtesy of Dunkin'

Select consumers around the U.S. will get an early taste of the above treats seven days before their official launch. On Wednesday, August 14, eight Dunkin’ locations will rebrand to Pumpkin’, where the first 250 guests will receive a small hot or iced pumpkin-flavored coffee for free while supplies last. Staffers at Pumpkin’ outposts will also be handing out pumpkin-scented lip balm.

There’s a kind of cruel catch, and it’s that Dunkin’ isn’t letting anyone know where these Pumpkin’ restaurants are. Apparently the first letter of each participating city spells out P-U-M-P-K-I-N-’. So it could be Portland, Utica, Memphis, Pittsburgh, Kansas City, Indianapolis and New York, but your guess is as good as ours. Is mid-August too soon for pumpkin to make its debut? If your answer is no, that’s just one of many possible signs you’re obsessed with fall.