Every year in the run-up to fall, we’re besieged by an onslaught of pumpkin spice-flavored products, some more logical than others. Pumpkin spice coffee creamer? Sure, why not. Pumpkin spice Buffalo wings? Eh, we’ll pass. If you needed more proof that just about every food brand has to get in on the pumpkin spice game, here it is: Pumpkin Spice Spam exists. It’s being introduced to the general public on September 23 and will only be available on Spam.com and Walmart.com, but we were sent an advance sample and had the opportunity to try it out for ourselves.

It looks like normal Spam (which really isn’t that bad!), but soon after taking it out of the can we caught a whiff of that familiar pumpkin spice scent, which only intensified as it fried up on our stovetop. The combined scent of heavily processed ham and sweet pumpkin spice was a bit off-putting, but how did it taste?







Dan Myers



Although this is one of the more peculiar pumpkin spice products on the market, surprisingly, the general consensus was that the flavor really wasn’t bad. It certainly had that soft texture that anyone who’s had Spam will be familiar with, as well as the expected salty, porky Spam flavor. Cinnamon, clove, allspice and nutmeg shared center stage with the rich and savory Spam flavor, however, along with a hint of sweetness.

“It reminds me of breakfast sausage,” one taster said. “Honestly, it would go great with some eggs and waffles.”

“It wasn’t as bad as I expected!” another said. “It definitely seems like it would work best when paired with other elements, like in a scramble or breakfast sandwich, though.”

Indeed, the Spam folks recommend incorporating it into dishes including waffles, frittatas, cornbread, panini or a fall vegetable hash.

