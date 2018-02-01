The “Dilly Dilly” King has finally found his savior. In the weeks leading up the Super Bowl LII, Bud Light has been teasing a massive battle on par with Game of Thrones, and when the Philadelphia Eagles finally take on the New England Patriots this Sunday (February 4), America will also get a thrilling conclusion to the “Dilly Dilly” trilogy.
We may not actually learn what the phrase “dilly dilly” actually means, but that’s beside the point. The rallying cry has already caught on with Bud Light fans and is one of the most-wagered prop bets for this year’s Super Bowl.
Though it may seem like a #spoileralert to debut a new ad spot before the big game, Bud Light isn’t the only food and drink company to tease their Super Bowl LII commercial. M&M’s, Pringles, Skittles, and Jack in the Box have also premiered their ad spots. Watching these commercials is just one of the many things you need to do in order to get ready for this year’s big game.
