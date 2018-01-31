“Find a penny pick it up, all day long you’ll have good luck.” Or, if you’re the red M&M, your wish to become a human will come true. In anticipation of Super Bowl LII, on Monday (January 29), M&M’s released its commercial for this year, and it features a certain candy-coated chocolate turning into a certain famous comedic actor.
The M&M commercial is making a splash long before kick-off. In just a few short days, it’s amassed over 100,000 views on YouTube.
Of course, M&M’s isn’t the only candy brand gearing up for the Super Bowl. Other food products set to air spots during the big game include Jack in the Box, Pringles, and Skittles. Catching up with all these ads is just one of the many things you need to do to get game day ready this year.
