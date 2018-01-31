DeVito
Danny DeVito Is the Red M&M in Super Bowl LII Ad: Watch

Red is still short and bald at the end of the day

“Find a penny pick it up, all day long you’ll have good luck.” Or, if you’re the red M&M, your wish to become a human will come true. In anticipation of Super Bowl LII, on Monday (January 29), M&M’s released its commercial for this year, and it features a certain candy-coated chocolate turning into a certain famous comedic actor.

After teasing its collaboration with DeVito last week, M&M’s full Super Bowl LII commercial debuted online ahead of then big game. In the 30 second spot, it features Red lamenting to his friend the Brown M&M that people have tried to eat him three times that day! So rude, right? But then, he finds a lucky penny, wishes to become human, and transforms into... Danny DeVito.

Unsurprisingly, nobody wants to eat the It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia star, and he could not be happier! Even when things don’t go quite his way, the former M&M is still thrilled about his newly human form.
 

The M&M commercial is making a splash long before kick-off. In just a few short days, it’s amassed over 100,000 views on YouTube.

Of course, M&M’s isn’t the only candy brand gearing up for the Super Bowl. Other food products set to air spots during the big game include Jack in the Box, Pringles, and Skittles. Catching up with all these ads is just one of the many things you need to do to get game day ready this year.

