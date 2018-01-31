It’s almost time for Super Bowl LLI and just like any other year, people are testing their luck with bets on the game. This time around, an estimated $4.76 billion dollars will be wagered on the big event — 97 percent of it illegally, according to the American Gaming Association. Those participating in lawful gambling on February 4 can enter over 900 proposition bets at a casino. While that may seem overwhelming, Vik Chokshi at The Big Lead sifted through to find the very best ones.

A “prop” bet is any offbeat wager that is not directly decided by the game’s final outcome. This type of bet is popular with NFL gamblers because there are so many different elements that make up the game. Who will win the coin toss? Will the score be tied before halftime? What color Gatorade will be dumped on the winning coach?

Chokshi’s top five include: How long will it take Pink to sing the national anthem? Will Pink wear a Philadelphia Eagles shirt or hat while singing? Will the first quarter point total be over or under 9.5? Will the game go into overtime?

Ummm. I’m singing the national anthem and the EAGLES ARE PLAYING?!?!?! IS THIS FOR REAL?!?!?!THATS WHASSUP!!!!!!!! Shtjtkd widnamc ckamcnsnzncbx!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Wooohooooooooooooioooooooooooooooooooooooooiiiiiiooooooooooo — P!nk (@Pink) January 22, 2018

And perhaps the best of all: How many times will the word “dilly” be said during broadcast? Bud Light’s “Dilly Dilly” commercials have been an absolute smash with sports fans since the campaign’s release late last year. The line is drawn at 12.5 mentions, which truly isn’t that much because each dilly comes in a pair and, according to Thrillist, some of the brand’s ads contain as much as four dillys per 15 seconds. And that doesn’t include commentary from sportscasters and boisterous fans.

While we don’t condone gambling, the smart money might be on picking the over for this bet.

The Super Bowl matchup between the New England Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles airs Sunday, February 4, at 6:30 p.m. Eastern time on NBC. Trying to avoid all things football? Here are 9 places to go to escape Super Bowl madness.