Baking a dessert using some of summer's ripest fruits is one thing you need to cross off your bucket list before the season ends. Blueberry muffins, cherry pie and lemon loaf are all great options, but now that July is in full swing there's one fruit that's popping up everywhere: peaches.

If you're from the South, your mind probably goes straight to peach pie or peach cobbler when you think about peach-based desserts. But what we're talking about in this recipe is peach cake — a German confection that's been popular in Maryland since the late 1800s.

Although many variations of the cake exist, traditional techniques used yeast as a leavening agent (an ingredient added to dough to make it rise). This recipe strays slightly from the long-established methods and uses baking powder as the leavening agent. Another way this recipe takes some liberties is by sprinkling the top of the cake with a cinnamon-sugar mixture. If you like your desserts really sweet, you can even add a glaze to the top of the sliced peaches once the cake is done baking.

However you choose to make peach cake your own, there's no denying that it's the perfect way to put summer's bounty of fresh fruits to use. As are these incredible summer berry recipes for tarts, jams, salsas and more.

This recipe is by Kathleen Joestling from Ellicott City, Maryland, and was originally published in The Baltimore Sun.

Ingredients

1 1/2 cups sifted flour

1/2 cup sugar

1 1/2 teaspoons baking powder

6 tablespoons butter

2 eggs

6 tablespoons milk

4 to 6 peaches, sliced (peeled if desired)

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1/4 cup sugar

Directions

Step 1: Preheat oven to 350 F. Grease and flour a 9-inch pan.

Step 2: In a large bowl, sift together 1 1/2 cups sifted flour, 1/2 cup sugar and 1 1/2 teaspoons baking powder.

Step 3: Cut 6 tablespoons butter into the dry ingredients (it's okay to use food processor, if desired).

Step 4: In a bowl, beat 2 eggs and 6 tablespoons milk until light; add to dry ingredients and blend thoroughly.

Step 5: Pour into a greased and floured 9-inch pan. Cover top of batter with peach slices (from 4 to 6 peaches).

Step 6: In a small bowl, combine 1 teaspoon cinnamon and 1/4 cup sugar. Sprinkle over the peach slices.

Step 7: Bake for 40 to 45 minutes.