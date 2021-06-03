Do you drool over the lemon-frosted pound cake in the Starbucks pastry case every time you swing by for a coffee? Here's how you can make the citrusy, buttery loaf at home.
This take on Starbucks' Iced Lemon Pound Cake is found in "Top Secret Recipes Unlocked" by Todd Wilbur (Plume, 2009). This recipe was originally published in the Chicago Tribune.
Ingredients
- 1 1/2 cups flour
- 1/2 Teaspoon baking soda
- 1/2 Teaspoon baking powder
- 1/2 Teaspoon salt
- 3 eggs
- 1 Cup granulated sugar
- 2 Tablespoons butter, softened
- 1 Teaspoon vanilla extract
- 1 1/2 Teaspoon lemon extract, divided
- 1/3 Cup lemon juice
- 1/2 Cup vegetable oil
- 1 Cup plus 1 tablespoon powdered sugar
- 2 Tablespoons whole milk
Directions
Step 1: Preheat oven to 350 F. Grease an 8 1/2-by-4 1/2-inch loaf pan.
Step 2: In a large bowl, combine 1 1/2 cups flour, 1/2 teaspoon baking soda, 1/2 teaspoon baking powder and 1/2 teaspoon salt. Set aside.
Step 3: In a medium bowl using an electric mixer, blend together 3 eggs, 1 cup granulated sugar, 2 tablespoons softened butter, 1 teaspoon vanilla, 1 teaspoon lemon extract and 1/3 cup lemon juice.
Step 4: Pour wet ingredient into dry ingredients and blend until smooth. Add 1/2 cup vegetable oil and mix well.
Step 5: Pour batter into the well-greased loaf pan. Bake for 45 minutes or until a toothpick stuck into the center of the cake comes out clean.
Step 6: While lemon loaf cooks, make the lemon icing. In a small bowl with an electric mixer on low speed, combine 1 cup plus 1 tablespoon powdered sugar, 2 tablespoons whole milk and 1/2 teaspoon lemon extract.
Step 7: When the lemon loaf is cool, remove it from the pan and frost the top with the lemon icing. When the icing has set up, slice the loaf into eight 1-inch-thick slices.