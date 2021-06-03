Step 1: Preheat oven to 350 F. Grease an 8 1/2-by-4 1/2-inch loaf pan.

Step 2: In a large bowl, combine 1 1/2 cups flour, 1/2 teaspoon baking soda, 1/2 teaspoon baking powder and 1/2 teaspoon salt. Set aside.

Step 3: In a medium bowl using an electric mixer, blend together 3 eggs, 1 cup granulated sugar, 2 tablespoons softened butter, 1 teaspoon vanilla, 1 teaspoon lemon extract and 1/3 cup lemon juice.

Step 4: Pour wet ingredient into dry ingredients and blend until smooth. Add 1/2 cup vegetable oil and mix well.

Step 5: Pour batter into the well-greased loaf pan. Bake for 45 minutes or until a toothpick stuck into the center of the cake comes out clean.

Step 6: While lemon loaf cooks, make the lemon icing. In a small bowl with an electric mixer on low speed, combine 1 cup plus 1 tablespoon powdered sugar, 2 tablespoons whole milk and 1/2 teaspoon lemon extract.

Step 7: When the lemon loaf is cool, remove it from the pan and frost the top with the lemon icing. When the icing has set up, slice the loaf into eight 1-inch-thick slices.