4.5
2 ratings

Mom's Peach Cake

May 28, 2021
Let this fresh summer fruit shine
AnjelaGr/iStock/Getty Images Plus

This rich buttery cake is the perfect delivery vehicle for fresh juicy peaches. The better the fruit, the better the cake overall. Pick up some heavenly summer peaches and give this old time favorite a try.

This recipe is by Kathleen Joestling from Ellicott City, Maryland, and was originally published in The Baltimore Sun.

Ready in
1 h
15 m
(prepare time)
45 m
(cook time)
8
Servings
295
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 cups sifted flour
  • 1/2 Cup sugar
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons baking powder
  • 6 Tablespoons butter
  • 2 eggs
  • 6 Tablespoons milk
  • 4 to 6 peaches, sliced (peeled if desired)
  • 1 Teaspoon cinnamon
  • 1/4 Cup sugar

Directions

Step 1: Preheat oven to 350 F. Grease and flour a 9-inch pan.

Step 2: In a large bowl, sift together 1 1/2 cups sifted flour, 1/2 cup sugar and 1 1/2 teaspoons baking powder.

Step 3: Cut 6 tablespoons butter into the dry ingredients (it's okay to use food processor, if desired).

Step 4: In a bowl, beat 2 eggs and 6 tablespoons milk until light; add to dry ingredients and blend thoroughly.

Step 5: Pour into a greased and floured 9-inch pan. Cover top of batter with peach slices (from 4 to 6 peaches).

Step 6: In a small bowl, combine 1 teaspoon cinnamon and 1/4 cup sugar. Sprinkle over the peach slices.

Step 7: Bake for 40 to 45 minutes.

