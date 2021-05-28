Step 1: Preheat oven to 350 F. Grease and flour a 9-inch pan.

Step 2: In a large bowl, sift together 1 1/2 cups sifted flour, 1/2 cup sugar and 1 1/2 teaspoons baking powder.

Step 3: Cut 6 tablespoons butter into the dry ingredients (it's okay to use food processor, if desired).

Step 4: In a bowl, beat 2 eggs and 6 tablespoons milk until light; add to dry ingredients and blend thoroughly.

Step 5: Pour into a greased and floured 9-inch pan. Cover top of batter with peach slices (from 4 to 6 peaches).

Step 6: In a small bowl, combine 1 teaspoon cinnamon and 1/4 cup sugar. Sprinkle over the peach slices.

Step 7: Bake for 40 to 45 minutes.