When the warm weather hits, cooking dinner on the grill is all the rage. But our veggie-based friends desserve more than just grilled zucchini and corn on the cob at cookouts. Yes, they too deserve burgers and hot dogs. When you want the flavor of a juicy, grilled burger (sans the meat), this kimchi Beyond Burger will hit the spot.

Just because Beyond Burgers come as pre-formed patties doesn't mean you can't add your own spices and sauces to them. Just add the patties to a bowl and mix them together with garlic, ginger, sesame oil, soy sauce and sesame seeds. These additions will give the "burgers" a salty, umami flavor that's balanced out by the addition of kimchi and Korean barbecue sauce.

But elevating a burger goes beyond just throwing some spices together in a bowl and calling it a day. The key to this recipe is the sauces and toppings involved. There's not one but two different sauces and both bring a different element of flavor to the dish. The vegan Korean barbecue sauce adds a layer of sweetness from the agave nectar and brown sugar, while the vegan chili garlic mayo adds a savory, subtly spicy kick.

The same rules apply to grilling Beyond Beef as they do when cooking ground beef patties. Add the patties to a lightly oiled, heated gas grill and cook on each side for about three minutes. Assemble the sandwiches by adding the barbecue sauce topped patties to a bun spread with chili garlic mayo. Add the kimchi slaw and top bun and serve the burgers alongside more of our best vegetarian recipes for cookouts.

This recipe is courtesy of Beyond Meat

Ingredients:

For the Burgers:

1 package Beyond Burger patties

2 cloves garlic, pressed through garlic press

1/2 teaspoon grated ginger

1 teaspoon sesame oil

1 teaspoon soy sauce

1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1/4 teaspoon salt

2 buns

Sesame seeds

For the Vegan Korean BBQ Sauce:

3/4 cups soy sauce

3/4 cups brown sugar

1/4 cup rice vinegar

3 cloves garlic, pressed through a garlic press

2 teaspoons chili garlic sauce

1 1/4 teaspoon sesame oil

1 teaspoon grated ginger

1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

2 tablespoons cornstarch

1 tablespoon agave nectar

For the Vegan Chili Garlic Mayo:

1/2 cup vegan mayonnaise

1 teaspoon chili garlic sauce

1 1/2 teaspoon finely minced green onion

For the Kimchi Slaw:

3 cups green cabbage, finely shredded

1/2 cup vegan mayonnaise

1 tablespoon agave nectar

1 tablespoon rice vinegar

1 cup sliced kimchi (purchased from store)

Directions:

For the Burgers:

Step 1: Add the Beyond Burger patties into a large mixing bowl followed by soy sauce, grated ginger, sesame oil, salt, and pepper.

Step 2: Mix thoroughly with hands and form into two patties.

Step 3: Grill Beyond Burger patties on a lightly oiled, heated gas grill.

Step 4: Grill on medium-high for three minutes on one side.

Step 5: Flip and grill for another three to four minutes. Remove.

Step 6: Place Beyond Burger patties on a baking rack and pour Korean BBQ sauce over them.

Step 7: Spread Chili Garlic Mayo on the bottom of both buns followed by the glazed patty.

Step 8: Next, add Kimchi Slaw followed by the top bun. Enjoy!

For the Vegan Korean BBQ Sauce:

Step 1: Add all ingredients except the agave nectar to a small saucepan, and whisk to blend; place over medium-high heat, and allow the sauce to simmer for a few minutes until it becomes glossy and thickened; finish with the agave nectar, and allow to cool slightly to warm.

For the Vegan Chili Garlic Mayo:

Step 1: Add all ingredients to a small bowl and whisk to combine.

Step 2: Keep in fridge until ready to use.

For the Kimchi Slaw

Step 1: Add all ingredients into a bowl, and gently toss together to combine; keep in the fridge until ready to use.

