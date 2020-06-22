Kimchi Beyond burger

Add the Beyond Burger patties into a large mixing bowl followed by soy sauce, grated ginger, sesame oil, salt, and pepper. Mix thoroughly with hands and form into two patties.

Grill Beyond Burger patties on a lightly oiled, heated gas grill. Grill on medium-high for three minutes on one side. Flip and grill for another three to four minutes. Remove.

Place Beyond Burger patties on a baking rack and pour Korean BBQ sauce over them.

Spread Chili Garlic Mayo on the bottom of both buns followed by the glazed patty. Next, add Kimchi Slaw followed by the top bun.

Enjoy!

For the vegan Korean barbecue sauce:

Add all ingredients except the agave nectar to a small saucepan, and whisk to blend; place over medium-high heat, and allow the sauce to simmer for a few minutes until it becomes glossy and thickened; finish with the agave nectar, and allow to cool slightly to warm.

For the vegan chili garlic mayo:

Add all ingredients to a small bowl and whisk to combine. Keep in fridge until ready to use.

For the kimchi slaw:

Add all ingredients into a bowl, and gently toss together to combine; keep in the fridge until ready to use.