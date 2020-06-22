Kimchi Beyond burger

If you think veggie burgers are bland, you have to add this to your meatless meal recipes.
Ingredients
- 1 package Beyong Burger patties
- 2 cloves garlic, pressed through garlic press
- 1/2 Teaspoon grated ginger
- 1 Teaspoon sesame oil
- 1 Teaspoon soy sauce
- 1/4 Teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
- 1/4 Teaspoon salt
- 2 buns
- sesame seeds
- Korean BBQ sauce (ingredients below)
- Chili Garlic Mayo (ingredients below)
- Kimchi slaw (ingredients below)
- 3/4 Cups soy sauce
- 3/4 Cups brown sugar
- 1/4 Cup rice vinegar
- 3 cloves garlic, pressed through a garlic press
- 2 Teaspoons chili garlic sauce
- 1 1/4 Teaspoon sesame oil
- 1 Teaspoon grated ginger
- 1/2 Teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
- 2 Tablespoons cornstarch
- 1 Tablespoon agave nectar
- 1/2 Cup vegan mayonnaise
- 1 Teaspoon chili garlic sauce
- 1 1/2 Teaspoon finely minced green onion
- 3 Cups green cabbage, finely shredded
- 1/2 Cup vegan mayonnaise
- 1 Tablespoon agave nectar
- 1 Tablespoon rice vinegar
- 1 Cup sliced kimchi (purchased from store)
Directions
Add the Beyond Burger patties into a large mixing bowl followed by soy sauce, grated ginger, sesame oil, salt, and pepper. Mix thoroughly with hands and form into two patties.
Grill Beyond Burger patties on a lightly oiled, heated gas grill. Grill on medium-high for three minutes on one side. Flip and grill for another three to four minutes. Remove.
Place Beyond Burger patties on a baking rack and pour Korean BBQ sauce over them.
Spread Chili Garlic Mayo on the bottom of both buns followed by the glazed patty. Next, add Kimchi Slaw followed by the top bun.
Enjoy!
For the vegan Korean barbecue sauce:
Add all ingredients except the agave nectar to a small saucepan, and whisk to blend; place over medium-high heat, and allow the sauce to simmer for a few minutes until it becomes glossy and thickened; finish with the agave nectar, and allow to cool slightly to warm.
For the vegan chili garlic mayo:
Add all ingredients to a small bowl and whisk to combine. Keep in fridge until ready to use.
For the kimchi slaw:
Add all ingredients into a bowl, and gently toss together to combine; keep in the fridge until ready to use.