Easy Instant Pot Dinner Recipes

The Instant Pot has become a bone fide celebrity in recent years, working its way from humble kitchen counter appliance to a starring role in influential blogs, morning talk shows, and high-tech trade shows. It’s been touted as the reason for one mother’s successful weight loss of over 100 pounds, and countless people have come to rely on it to save the day by providing a hot meal with minimal effort.

At The Daily Meal, we’re always on the lookout for new food trends and kitchen gadgets to help the home cook and food enthusiast create the most delicious meals in the easiest manner possible. The Instant Pot functions as a pressure-cooker, yogurt maker, rice cooker, steamer, slow-cooker, and sauté pan, among other things, so the options are endless. This versatile appliance has been on our radar for quite some time, and we’ve shared recipe roundups for everything you can make with it, including breakfast recipes, dessert recipes, and even totally unexpected things like chicken liver pâté.

And now, on to dinner! We’ve collected 17 of our best recipes to help you get your evening meal on the table in a, well, instant. Some of these dishes are comforting and some are surprising, but they all share the two qualities that have made Instant Pot meals so insanely popular: ease of preparation and delicious flavor. Read on for our top Instant Pot dinner recipes ever.